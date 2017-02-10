Watch St. Vincent be unveiled as Record Store Day 2017 ambassador in Funny or Die video

Annie Clark will lead the endorsement of the annual event, which this year falls on April 22

St. Vincent has been unveiled as the official ambassador of Record Store Day 2017 – watch the Funny or Die-produced announcement video below.

The annual celebration of record stores, which has been held in a growing number of locations worldwide every year since its inception in 2007, will this year take place on April 22 – concurrently marking Record Store Day’s tenth anniversary.

The role of RSD ambassador has previously been held by the likes of Jack White, Dave Grohl, and Josh Homme, and St. Vincent – AKA Annie Clark – will become the first female musician to hold the title come April.

I'm the 2017 Record Store Day ambassador and I take it seriously.

To officially announce the role, Clark has starred in a short promo video for Record Store Day. Produced by Funny or Die, the sketch depicts Clark’s useless fictional manager setting her up as the ambassador of a made-up country called ‘Recorstorda’ – thought by her management to be a former Soviet country.

Watch Clark announce her title as the official ambassador of Record Store Day 2017 in the Funny or Die-produced video below.

2017 is proving to be a busy year for Clark, with her Record Store Day ambassadorial role adding to her to-do list for the year that includes the release of her directorial debut XX and her forthcoming new album.