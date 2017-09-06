St Vincent unveils new single ‘Los Ageless’ and announces new album ‘MASSEDUCTION’

'MASSEDUCTION' is coming in October

St Vincent has shared her brand new single ‘Los Ageless’ as well as announcing new upcoming new album ‘MASSEDUCTION’.

Fuelled by a rush of industrial electro beats and fuzzy guitar, ‘Los Ageless’ sees Annie Clark further blurring the boundaries of genre as the stomp of the track builds towards an almighty and feral climax.

Following on from ‘New York‘, this is the second track to be lifted from upcoming sixth album and the follow-up to her self-titled record and NME’s 2014 album of the year, ‘MASSEDUCTION’. Due for release on October 13, the record was co-produced by St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff at Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan, with additional recording at Rough Consumer Studio in Brooklyn, and Compound Fracture in Los Angeles.

Dealing with “themes of power and sex, imperilled relationships and death”, the album features special guests Thomas Bartlett on piano, Kamasi Washington on saxophone, Jenny Lewis on vocals, and beat production from Sounwave.

“Every record I make has an archetype,” said Clark of the album. “‘Strange Mercy’ was Housewives on Pills. ‘St. Vincent’ was Near-Future Cult Leader. ‘MASSEDUCTION’ is different, it’s pretty first person. You can’t fact-check it, but if you want to know about my life, listen to this record.”

She also announced the album with a typically surreal Facebook Live press conference:

The tracklist for ‘MASSEDUCTION’ is:

1. Hang On Me

2. Pills

3. Masseduction

4. Sugarboy

5. Los Ageless

6. Happy Birthday, Johnny

7. Savior

8. New York

9. Fear The Future

10. Young Lover

11. Dancing with a Ghost

12. Slow Disco

13. Smoking Section