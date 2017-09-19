Stage invader attempts to kiss Alvvays singer Molly Rankin during gig

The band were performing at Trix in Antwerp.

Alvvays singer Molly Rankin was forced to shun the unwanted advances of a fan in Belgium recently, after he crashed the stage and attempted to kiss her.

The band were performing at Trix in Antwerp last Saturday when the fan invaded the stage during ‘Party Police’ and attempted to kiss Rankin.

In the video, which you can see below, Rankin manages to dodge the kiss before the fan wanders off stage in a daze.

The incident was condemned by Ken Veerman, the director for Trix, who urged fans to “respect people’s integrity”.

“This weekend a man got on stage during the Alvvays show at Trix and harassed the band’s singer. Trix regrets this happened on our stage. It is incredible and saddening that we should still spell this out in 2017, but here goes: it is in no way, shape or form acceptable to harass women on or off stage”, he wrote.

“Rock shows belong to everybody and you should respect people’s integrity. Being very drunk and slightly enamoured with a musician somehow doesn’t magically make this kind of behaviour alright. This not “just a bit of fun. This is beyond annoying. And you need to do better. We apologise to the band and audience that this happened on our watch. This was not ok.”

The show came as part of the Canadian band’s European tour, which follows the release of their acclaimed second album ‘Antisocialites’ earlier this month.

Speaking to NME, she recently described how the album is able to take a listener through “all the stages of a break-up”.

“I was constantly around people and sort of looking for a different narrative – a sort of solo journey through a whole other life, scenes of separation and discovery… I think even thought the songs are all slightly different in their narrative. There’s just this underlying theme of escapism and separation: it takes you through all the stages of a break-up”, she said.

Alvvays are also set to return to the UK next year for their biggest tour to date, including a show at London’s Roundhouse on Friday 23 February.