Stagehand dies in tragic accident on Avenged Sevenfold tour

A stagehand has died in a tragic accident on Avenged Sevenfold‘s latest tour.

The incident occurred shortly after the band’s recent gig in Stuttgart, Germany. Another stagehand is understood to be in a “critical condition” as a result of the accident.

“We have some very sad news to report,” the band told fans in a statement. “Last night after our show in Stuttgart, Germany, a 26 year old stagehand fell from the rafters while breaking down our stage. He fell a very far distance onto a 19 year old man on the local crew. Tragically, the 19 year old died from his injuries. The other man is now in critical condition at the hospital.”

The band continued: “This is beyond heartbreaking to everyone in the band and on our crew. We all send our thoughts and prayers to the man in the hospital, both families involved, all of the local Live Nation crew and everyone else whose lives have been affected by this terrible accident. We love our crew so much as well as the many local staff who are essential to our show every night wherever we are around the world. This is such a stark reminder of how quickly an accident can happen and lives shattered in the process.”

“When we hear more we will update you,” the band added.

Avenged Sevenfold cancelled a subsequent gig in Milan, Italy “due to illness” but are expected to resume their tour tomorrow night (February 23) in Funfhaus, Germany. The band played a series of arena shows across the UK last month, during which they met Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.