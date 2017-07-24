Stalker who sent letters to BBC Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox has been jailed

He's been jailed for 16 months.

A stalker who bombarded BBC Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox with a series of letters has been jailed for 16 months.

Anthony Collins, 50, has been jailed for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to harassment at Maidstone Crown Court.

The court heard how he sent a series of letters which were written in felt tip to the radio presenter’s home, asking her to invite him to the BBC Radio 2 studios, along with a printed photo of the presenter.

He wrote in the letter: “Sara, I’m lonely. I have an extensive criminal record and to top all that I am seriously psychologically disturbed.”

Another letter read: “I am poor, on DWP, and live in a poor bedsit for poor people, I am unhappy. I apologise for writing to your home address. I got it for £17 [from] the internet.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

In the messages, he also told Cox that all his friends were dead and that his brother had drowned in a river.

Collins also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent images and two of making indecent images of children after police discovered them when he was arrested in February.

He has also been hit with a restraining order that bans him from contacting Cox or her immediate family.

Delivering sentence, Judge Martin Joy said: “You wanted to be a deviant, quite plainly you have a preference for girls who are very young and doctors have come to the conclusion that there is no evidence that you have an acute mental illness, that you do manifest a personality disorder. It is quite clear you have an obsessive personality.”

Collins has eight convictions for 13 different offences dating back to 1991.