Status Quo announce new tour dates following Rick Parfitt’s death

Late guitar veteran died on Christmas Eve 2016

Status Quo have announced a series of new tour dates following the recent death of Rick Parfitt.

The surviving members Francis Rossi, Andrew Bown, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards, Leon Cave and Richie Malone will perform four shows in support of their recent album ‘Aquostic II: That’s A Fact!’, including a concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Tickets for the show are on sale now while further shows in Norwich and York will go on general sale at 9am this Friday (January 27).

The full list of Status Quo tour dates are below:

Inverness Leisure Centre (June 20)

York Barbican (21)

Norwich UEA (25)

London Royal Albert Hall (July 1)

Parfitt died on Christmas Eve in 2016 at the age of 68, passing away from a “severe infection”, after being admitted to hospital with a shoulder injury.

His bandmates recently attended the late rock veteran’s funeral after arriving in a tour bus.

Rossi led the surviving Quo members to the service, joined by Andy Bown, John ’Rhino’ Edwards, Leon Cave, and Parfitt’s replacement Richie Malone who joined the band as touring guitarist last year.

His son Rick Jr led the eulogy, while his third wife Lyndsay Parfitt left a white rose and note thanking them for their ‘wonderful children’ among the floral tributes – many of which were shaped like guitars to keep in with the “gig theme” of much of the service. Messages were also left by the likes of TV presenter Chris Tarrant and Queen guitarist Brian May, while Spandau Ballet’s Tony Ballet was also in attendance.

Parfitt played with Status Quo for over 50 years until October 2016 when he decided to leave after a run of ill health. After recovering from a triple heart bypass in 1997, the decision to stop performing with his bandmate of five decades Francis Rossi, was made after he suffered a further heart attack in the summer of 2016.

Status Quo released over 100 singles – many of which were penned by Parfitt – and sold over 100 million albums worldwide. Their biggest hits were ‘Down, Down,’ ‘Whatever You Want’ and ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’.