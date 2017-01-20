Status Quo arrive to Rick Parfitt’s ‘gig-themed’ funeral in tour bus

Rick Parfitt’s remaining Status Quo bandmates attended the late rock veteran’s funeral after arriving in a tour bus.

The guitar hero died on Christmas Eve at the age of 68, passing away from a ‘severe infection’, after being admitted to hospital with a shoulder injury. Yesterday, at a private service held at Woking Crematorium in Surrey, saw friends, family and fans of Parfitt pay their respects.

His bandmate for 50 years Francis Rossi led the surviving Quo members to the service, joined by Andy Bown, John ’Rhino’ Edwards, Leon Cave, and Parfitt’s replacement Richie Malone who joined the band as touring guitarist last year when Parfitt paid tribute.

His son Rick Jr led the eulogy, while his third wife Lyndsay Parfitt left a white rose and note thanking them for their ‘wonderful children’ among the floral tributes – many of which were shaped like guitars to keep in with the ‘gig theme’ of much of the service. Messages were also left by the likes of TV presenter Chris Tarrant and Queen guitarist Brian May, while Spandau Ballet’s Tony Ballet was also in attendance.

“‘I’ve known Rick since I was 20,” Hadley told The Daily Mail. “He is one of the nicest guys.

“Memories that come back to me are like Live Aid and Band Aid the record. Rick and Francis were just the funniest couple of guys when your doing a record like that. He was just a really terrific fella.”

He continued: “And doing Live Aid as well I remember being at the side of the stage with Janice Long and they started playing Rockin’ All Over The World and I looked at Janice Long and I said ‘oh my god this is amazing there’s 80,000 people here.

“The thing is with Rick he’s such a nice guy and such a lovely man and a very, very funny guy.”