The rock n' roll veteran died in hospital in Spain, aged 68.

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at the age of 68 from a ‘severe infection’, after being admitted to hospital with a shoulder injury last Thursday.

News of his death spread after this official statement was released on the band’s Facebook page.

“We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today,” said his family in a statement. “He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall.

“This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice.”

They continued: “He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world”

Parfitt played with Status Quo for over fifty years until October 2016 when he decided to leave after a run of ill health. After recovering from a triple heart bypass in 1997, the decision to stop performing with his bandmate of five decades Francis Rossi, was made after he suffered a further heart attack in the summer of 2016.

Status Quo released over 100 singles – many of which were penned by Parfitt – and sold over 100 million albums worldwide. Their biggest hits were ‘Down, Down,’ ‘Whatever You Want’ and ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’.

Reports suggest Parfitt was planning to embark on a solo career in 2017.

His son and he world of music and entertainment has since come out in tribute of the late star:

Status Quo formed in 1962, and toured and recorded up until this year – when they carried out a lengthy acoustic tour and released their 32nd album.