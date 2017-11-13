Stefflon Don has recorded a ‘banger’ with Skepta

Stefflon Don has revealed that she’s recorded a single with Skepta – which she describes as ‘a banger’.

After a stellar opening performance on the red carpet on the MTV EMAs 2017, the rising Birmingham sensation spoke to NME about her plans for the rest of the year.

“I’ve got my new single dropping this year featuring Skepta – that’s going to be a good one,” she told NME. “We actually didn’t go in the studio together, but I know Skepta and we talk, we’re friends. He’s cool, very humble. It’s very much a banger, but I’ll let you decide when it comes out.”

She went on to reveal how she hopes to drop a new mixtape early next year, embark of an extensive tour, and focus on her hotly-anticipated debut album.

Asked what she wants her album to represent, she replied: “Growth. I want to keep the same kinda vibe where we’ve got the dance element and hip-hop.

“I’m going to be singing a lot more and I want to write more heartfelt songs.”

This comes after Stefflon Don revealed that she was planning to collaborate with Drake too.

“We haven’t actually been in the studio together [but] it’s gonna happen,” she told NME. “We’re gonna make fire bangers.”

Stefflon Don will performing alongside Bugzy Malone, Giggs, Dizzee Rascal, J Hus, and Cardi B at Spotify Presents: Who We Be Live at London’s Alexandra Palace on Thursday November 30. For tickets and information, visit here.