Stefflon Don teams up with Skepta for huge new single ‘Ding-A-Ling’

Andrew Trendell
By
Stefflon Don  has shared her huge new single ‘Ding-A-Long’ featuring Skepta. Check it out below.

Produced by Rymez, the track sees the rising Birmingham sensation come together with the UK grime star on a number built around a “Simpsons-induced rework” of the Chuck Berry classic ‘Ding-A-Ling’.

Speaking to NME about the collaboration earlier this week, Stefflon Don said: “We actually didn’t go in the studio together, but I know Skepta and we talk, we’re friends. He’s cool, very humble. It’s very much a banger, but I’ll let you decide.”
This comes after Stefflon Don revealed that she was planning to collaborate with Drake too.

“We haven’t actually been in the studio together [but] it’s gonna happen,” she told NME. “We’re gonna make fire bangers.”

Earlier this week, Stefflon Don spoke to NME about her plans to drop a new mixtape early next year, embark of an extensive tour, and focus on her hotly-anticipated debut album.

Asked what she wants her album to represent, she replied:  “Growth. I want to keep the same kinda vibe where we’ve got the dance element and hip-hop.

“I’m going to be singing a lot more and I want to write more heartfelt songs.”

Stefflon Don commanded the Castle Stage on Saturday afternoon.

Stefflon Don tour dates and tickets

Stefflon Don’s upcoming UK tour dates are below and tickets are available here.

Nov 29 – LEEDS – First Direct Arena (MOBOs)
Nov 30 – LONDON – Alexandra Palace (Spotify’s ‘We Who Be’ Event)