Stefflon Don teams up with Skepta for huge new single ‘Ding-A-Ling’

Stefflon Don has shared her huge new single ‘Ding-A-Long’ featuring Skepta. Check it out below.

Produced by Rymez, the track sees the rising Birmingham sensation come together with the UK grime star on a number built around a “Simpsons-induced rework” of the Chuck Berry classic ‘Ding-A-Ling’.

Speaking to NME about the collaboration earlier this week, Stefflon Don said: “We actually didn’t go in the studio together, but I know Skepta and we talk, we’re friends. He’s cool, very humble. It’s very much a banger, but I’ll let you decide.”

This comes after Stefflon Don revealed that she was planning to collaborate with Drake too.

“We haven’t actually been in the studio together [but] it’s gonna happen,” she told NME. “We’re gonna make fire bangers.”

Earlier this week, Stefflon Don spoke to NME about her plans to drop a new mixtape early next year, embark of an extensive tour, and focus on her hotly-anticipated debut album.

Asked what she wants her album to represent, she replied: “Growth. I want to keep the same kinda vibe where we’ve got the dance element and hip-hop.

“I’m going to be singing a lot more and I want to write more heartfelt songs.”

Stefflon Don tour dates and tickets

Stefflon Don’s upcoming UK tour dates are below and tickets are available here.

Nov 29 – LEEDS – First Direct Arena (MOBOs)

Nov 30 – LONDON – Alexandra Palace (Spotify’s ‘We Who Be’ Event)