Stefflon Don: “Wireless was my festival highlight”

Stefflon Don has said that playing London’s Wireless festival was her highlight of the summer.

Talking to NME at Dorset’s Bestival, the rising star said she’d had a busy few months but nothing matched up to playing her home town.

“Wireless is in Finsbury Park and I’m from round there. A lot of people that went to that festival were from round there too so they literally felt everything and they thought ‘this is a girl from these sides’. I felt like they gave me so much energy. It was such a good crowd.”

She also told us that not that long ago, things were quite different. “The year before last I was trying to climb over the barriers. I ain’t gotta do that no more.”

Watch the video for Steff’s new single ‘Hurtin’ Me’ with French Montana, below.