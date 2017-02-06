Watch Stephen Colbert cover Talking Heads’ ‘Once In A Lifetime’

The 'Late Show' host also replicated David Byrne's expressive dance moves from the song's video

Stephen Colbert covered Talking Heads‘ classic song ‘Once In A Lifetime’ at a benefit concert over the weekend.

The Late Show host performed the rendition of the 1981 single at a special show for the Montclair Film Festival on Saturday night (February 4). Colbert’s wife Evie is the President of the New Jersey festival’s Board of Trustees, organising a special ’80’s night’ to serve as this year’s fundraiser for the community-based film festival.

Colbert’s stint on stage proved to be one of the highlights of the night, at one point mimicking Talking Heads’ frontman David Byrne’s dance moves from the ‘Once In A Lifetime’ video. Backed by the night’s house band the Loser’s Lounge, Colbert then finished his cover with a joke at the expense of President Donald Trump’s advisor Kellyanne Conway.

“Obviously tonight is for the Montclair Film Festival,” Colbert said. “But all remaining donations, if there’s anything left over, is going to go to victims of the Bowling Green massacre.”

Watch Stephen Colbert take on Talking Heads’ ‘Once In A Lifetime’ below.

Last month, Byrne addressed rumours that a Talking Heads reunion may be imminent.

The new wave band, who formed in New York City in 1975, disbanded in December 1991. They briefly reunited for a short set to mark their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, but have not played together since.