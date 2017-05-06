The US comedian made his appearance via screens behind the band

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert have shared a bonus clip from Gorillaz’s recent stopoff with the show.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s group appeared on The Late Show on April 27 with Pusha T, to play ‘Let Me Out’, from their recent fifth album ‘Humanz‘.

In the bonus clip shared today, Gorillaz play 2005’s ‘Feel Good Inc.’, but instead of De La Soul rapping on the track, Stephen Colbert steps in to perform via a set of screens behind the band, while adapting the lyrics, as Pitchfork points out: “Ladies, ponies at the track/It’s my mayonnaise attack.” See the clip below.

Colbert is currently the subject of a controversy surrounding a joke he made about Donald Trump on May 1.

In last Monday’s edition of The Late Show, Colbert made a tirade against Donald Trump that ended in a joke that has been labelled ‘homophobic’ and spawned a #FireColbert campaign on social media: “The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock-holster,” he said.

On Wednesday (May 3) the presenter responded to the backlash in his monologue, saying: “If you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine. I had a few choice insults for the President in return. I don’t regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.

“While I would do it again,” he continued, “I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be. I’m not going to repeat the phrase. But I just want to say, for the record: life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else, but that.”