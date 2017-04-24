Steps are battling with Ed Sheeran for this week’s UK Number One album

Clean Bandit are also heading for the top spot in the singles chart

Steps are challenging Ed Sheeran for this week’s UK Number One album.

The ’90s pop veterans new LP ‘Tears On The Dancefloor’ is currently at the summit of the chart ahead of Sheeran’s ‘÷’ by 4,000 copies . It is their first album of new material in over 15 years. Sheeran has dominated the UK album chart for the last seven weeks.

Speaking about their return, Lisa Scott Lee recently said: “This is two years in the making. We really wanted to celebrate twenty years of Steps — we’re very proud of it — and fans seemed to want that also.

“So it started two years ago with the five of us, then we met our new management who’ve just been fantastic. We said: it’s twenty years of Steps, what can we do to make it special?”

Asked about their relevance in 2017, she replied: “Well we’re marking our twentieth anniversary, but also a lot’s happened within the world in those twenty years, hasn’t it? It’s a tough place out there. We’re not here to get into the politics of the world but what we can offer is escapism and a bit of positivity in people’s lives.

“Everyone’s dealing with lots of different things but music’s universal, and it takes you to another place and time, and this album — I feel — is where Steps should be twenty years on.”

Steps are also due to hit the road for a tour with The Vengaboys. Both acts will play:

Mon November 13 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Tue November 14 2017 – BELFAST SSE Arena Belfast

Thu November 16 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Fri November 17 2017 – ABERDEEN GE Oil and Gas Arena

Sat November 18 2017 – LIVERPOOL Echo Arena

Mon November 20 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

Tue November 21 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Thu November 23 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Fri November 24 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sat November 25 2017 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Mon November 27 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Tue November 28 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Wed November 29 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Fri December 01 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sat December 02 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Meanwhile, Sheeran is also facing a battle in the UK singles chart as Clean Bandit look set to knock him off the summit with new single ‘Symphony’, featuring Zara Larsson.

It is also currently 4,000 units ahead of Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’.