Steps return for new album and 20th anniversary tour

They'll be supported by The Vengaboys

Steps have announced their return with a new album and a tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary – supported by The Vengaboys. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The ’90s pop veterans will release their first album in five years, ‘Tears On The Dancefloor’, on 21 April – before heading out on a lengthy tour of the UK and Ireland.

Speaking to Popjustice about their return, Lisa Scott Lee told Popjustice: “This is two years in the making. We really wanted to celebrate twenty years of Steps — we’re very proud of it — and fans seemed to want that also.

“So it started two years ago with the five of us, then we met our new management who’ve just been fantastic. We said: it’s twenty years of Steps, what can we do to make it special?

Asked about their relevance in 2017, she replied: “Well we’re marking our twentieth anniversary, but also a lot’s happened within the world in those twenty years, hasn’t it? It’s a tough place out there. We’re not here to get into the politics of the world but what we can offer is escapism and a bit of positivity in people’s lives.

“Everyone’s dealing with lots of different things but music’s universal, and it takes you to another place and time, and this album — I feel — is where Steps should be twenty years on.

Steps’ full upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 10 January.

Mon November 13 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Tue November 14 2017 – BELFAST SSE Arena Belfast

Thu November 16 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Fri November 17 2017 – ABERDEEN GE Oil and Gas Arena

Sat November 18 2017 – LIVERPOOL Echo Arena

Mon November 20 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

Tue November 21 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Thu November 23 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Fri November 24 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sat November 25 2017 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Mon November 27 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Tue November 28 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Wed November 29 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Fri December 01 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sat December 02 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena