Stereophonics reveal the inspiration behind ‘All In One Night’
They're currently on course for another No.1 album
Stereophonics have revealed the inspiration behind their latest single ‘All In One Night’. Watch our ‘Song Stories’ video interview with the band above.
The track was the lead single to launch the Welsh veterans’ 10th album, ‘Scream Above The Sounds’. However while talking to NME about the song’s creation, frontman Kelly Jones said that at first he “thought it was a bit daft because it kept telling people the time all the fucking time” through the lyrics in each verse. It first came to be while the band were touring Shanghai when a flight was delayed, before inspiration hit them while laying over in a hotel. What followed was a ‘simple’ and ‘filmic’ anthem, inspired by the ‘Drive’ soundtrack.
“I was in this hotel and it was basically an idea I had after watching this German film called ‘Victoria’, which is about this girl who goes into a nightclub and ends up hooking up with these three guys,” Jones told NME. “Her life completely changes over the course of one night. It ends up like a heist movie, and it’s all in one shot.”
He continued: “I thought the idea of two people meeting and their life completely changing over the course of one night was quite an interesting idea.”
- Stereophonics on ‘Before Anyone Knew Our Name’ and reflecting on the death of late drummer Stuart Cable
Watch above as the band also discuss the ‘Wonder Woman’ inspired video – made using the novel technique of tying a phone to a hospital trolley.
Stereophonics also spoke to us about paying no mind to the notion of celebrating the 20th anniversary of their landmark debut ‘Word Gets Around’, looking ahead to the future instead with their ‘escapist’ new album ‘Scream Above The Sounds’. Jones said it was more of a personal than political album, looking to find life away from the constant ‘noise of controversy’ in the news.
“I’ve always written from a guy on the street’s point of view,” Jones told NME .”What am I going to say about Theresa May and Donald Trump that no one else is saying every other fucking single second of the day anyway? It’s chaos from the top down. There’s stuff happening on the streets that is not good.
“People are constantly distracted all the time. There’s no looking out of a window thinking of a cool idea. There’s no time for imagination. I think the record is talking about that, more than the politics. It’s good to be bored sometimes. You come up with some really good shit when you’ve got nothing going on in your head. If you’re bombarded with information all the time then there’s not a lot of space left. That’s what ‘Scream Above The Sounds’ means – it’s about trying to get above that noise that’s constantly there.”
‘Scream Above The Sounds’ by Stereophonics is out now.
Stereophonics’ tour
The band’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.
FRI 23 – ABERDEEN AECC ARENA
SAT 24 – GLASGOW THE SSE HYDRO
MON 26 – NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA
TUE 27 – BRIGHTON CENTRE
MARCH
THU 1 – BIRMINGHAM GENTING ARENA
FRI 2 – LONDON THE SSE ARENA WEMBLEY
MON 5 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC
TUE 6 – CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA
WED 7 – CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA
FRI 9 – MANCHESTER ARENA
SAT 10 – LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA
MON 12 – NEWCASTLE METRO RADIO ARENA