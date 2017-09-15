Stereophonics announce massive 2018 UK Arena tour

Stereophonics have announced details of massive 2018 UK arena tour. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The rock veterans will be touring in support of their upcoming new album ‘Scream Above The Sounds‘, due for release on November 3.

“It’s a pretty big sounding record, as in it’s pretty anthemic,” frontman Kelly Jones told NME about the album. “It’s got a lot of different sounds, it’s a very contemporary-sounding record. It sounds like us doing whatever it is we do in our 20th year. I dunno, there are ten songs on the album and they all sound different from each other, it’s just exciting to bring out some new music and play some new music.”

Speaking of the album’s lyrics, he added: “The climate of the world is very upside down right now, it’s all a bit bonkers, [so] I try to write through my own experiences of it. I’m a very observational kind of writer. I write from the people’s point of view: the working classes.”

“If it’s politics involved in my songs, then it’s usually written through the perspective of a person, often myself, as opposed to literally talking about the powers that be. I’ve got the ‘people on the street view’ on things which is how I live my life really.”

Tour dates and tickets

Stereophonics’ upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday September 22 and will be available here.

FEBRUARY

FRI 23 – ABERDEEN AECC ARENA

SAT 24 – GLASGOW THE SSE HYDRO

MON 26 – NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA

TUE 27 – BRIGHTON CENTRE

MARCH

THU 1 – BIRMINGHAM GENTING ARENA

FRI 2 – LONDON THE SSE ARENA WEMBLEY

MON 5 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

TUE 6 – CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA

WED 7 – CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA

FRI 9 – MANCHESTER ARENA

SAT 10 – LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA

MON 12 – NEWCASTLE METRO RADIO ARENA