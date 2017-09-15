Stereophonics announce massive 2018 UK Arena tour
The Welsh veterans are back
Stereophonics have announced details of massive 2018 UK arena tour. Full dates and ticket details are below.
The rock veterans will be touring in support of their upcoming new album ‘Scream Above The Sounds‘, due for release on November 3.
“It’s a pretty big sounding record, as in it’s pretty anthemic,” frontman Kelly Jones told NME about the album. “It’s got a lot of different sounds, it’s a very contemporary-sounding record. It sounds like us doing whatever it is we do in our 20th year. I dunno, there are ten songs on the album and they all sound different from each other, it’s just exciting to bring out some new music and play some new music.”
Speaking of the album’s lyrics, he added: “The climate of the world is very upside down right now, it’s all a bit bonkers, [so] I try to write through my own experiences of it. I’m a very observational kind of writer. I write from the people’s point of view: the working classes.”
“If it’s politics involved in my songs, then it’s usually written through the perspective of a person, often myself, as opposed to literally talking about the powers that be. I’ve got the ‘people on the street view’ on things which is how I live my life really.”
Tour dates and tickets
Stereophonics’ upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday September 22 and will be available here.
FEBRUARY
FRI 23 – ABERDEEN AECC ARENA
SAT 24 – GLASGOW THE SSE HYDRO
MON 26 – NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA
TUE 27 – BRIGHTON CENTRE
MARCH
THU 1 – BIRMINGHAM GENTING ARENA
FRI 2 – LONDON THE SSE ARENA WEMBLEY
MON 5 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC
TUE 6 – CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA
WED 7 – CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA
FRI 9 – MANCHESTER ARENA
SAT 10 – LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA
MON 12 – NEWCASTLE METRO RADIO ARENA