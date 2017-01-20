Stereophonics finish work on their new album

Celebrating their 20th anniversary

Stereophonics have shared an update with fans that appears to suggest that they’ve finished work on their new album.

The band released their ninth album ‘Keep The Village Alive’ back in 2015 – beating both Bring Me The Horizon and The Libertines to the No.1 spot.

Now, it looks like the follow-up could be set to drop in 2015, after the band posted a photo of frontman Kelly Jones in the studio, with a tick besides the words ‘album 10’. Tour dates and festival appearances are expected to follow.

Album 10. ✅ A photo posted by Stereophonics (@stereophonicsofficial) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:05am PST

NME have contacted Stereophonics for a response on what comes next from the band.

This year also marks 20 years since the band released their debut album ‘Word Gets Around’.

Read more: 27 albums turning 20 in 2017

Speaking to Wales Online back in July, frontman Kelly Jones said: “We’ve pretty much finished the album already. We’ll start mixing it this September when the tour’s finished and I’d like to bring it out next summer, or spring time if possible.

“If it all works out well we’ll be releasing our tenth studio album in our twentieth year.”

Jones added: “I wouldn’t want to mark the 20th anniversary with a bunch of memorabilia and B-sides, I want to keep the band moving forward.

“It’s sounding good at the minute so I’m looking forward to getting it out there, coming back around and playing shows again.”