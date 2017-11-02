Stereophonics announce huge summer 2018 stadium shows
The Welsh four-piece will play two big gigs in their home country in addition to a full UK tour early next year
Stereophonics have announced a pair of huge stadium shows in Wales next summer – see details of the new live dates below.
The Welsh four-piece have just released their tenth studio album ‘Scream Above the Sounds’, and the band will tour the UK and Ireland in support of the record in February and March.
In addition to that arena tour – plus a special live charity date which is taking place in Cardiff tonight (November 2) – Stereophonics have now announced a pair of stadium shows in their native Wales which will take place next summer.
The band will play at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground on June 2, before taking on the Cardiff City Stadium on June 9. Tickets for the two new dates go on sale at 10am on Monday (November 6).
See Stereophonics’ upcoming tour dates below.
November
2 – University Great Hall, Cardiff
February 2018
23 – AECC BHGE Arena, Aberdeen
24 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow
26 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
27 – Centre, Brighton
March 2018
1 – Genting Arena, Birmingham
2 – SSE Arena, Wembley
3 – SSE Arena, Wembley
5 – BIC, Bournemouth
6 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
7 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
9 – Arena, Manchester
10 – first direct Arena, Leeds
12 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne
15 – SSE Arena, Belfast
16 – 3Arena, Dublin
June 2018
2 – Racecourse, Wrexham
9 – Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff
Stereophonics recently spoke to NME about the inspiration behind their latest single ‘All In One Night’.