Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones to support Paul Weller at Royal Albert Hall Teenage Cancer Trust gig

Olly Murs, Johnny Marr and the Pet Shop Boys, and The Who are also set to perform at charity gig run

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has been announced to support Paul Weller at the forthcoming Teenage Cancer Trust shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The singer, who was first involved in the series in 2000 before bringing his band to headline in 2004, 2009 and 2015, as well as joining Roger Daltrey and Paul Weller in 2012, will join the line up as special guest on March 31.

The show is sold out but Teenage Cancer Trust will be releasing a limited number of choir seats to the left and right of the stage at 9am on Friday (March 3).

Other acts involved this year are The Who, Olly Murs – while Johnny Marr will be teaming up with Pet Shop Boys and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

“This will be a very special night for us, performing with Johnny Marr and the Royal Philharmonic,” the Pet Shop Boys recently said. “We have often combined electronics with orchestrations on our records and now we’re going to do this in concert. Johnny has played on many of our albums and it will be a real thrill to have him on stage with us. The Teenage Cancer Trust is a wonderful organisation and we are delighted to be able to take part in this annual series of concerts which helps to fund their essential work.”

2017 is a landmark for TCT, with over 225 bands and artists having played Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, raising over £24 million with the likes of Muse, The Cure, Sir Paul McCartney and more. To celebrate their 100th show, The Who will be playing their classic album ‘Tommy’ in full.

The full list of upcoming Teenage Cancer Trust gigs at the Royal Albert Hall are below:

Monday 27 March – Olly Murs

Wednesday 29 March – An evening of comedy hosted by Romesh Ranganathan – with special guests Jo Brand and Kevin Bridges

Thursday 30 March – The Who play ‘Tommy’ *100th TCT show

Friday 31 March – Paul Weller

Saturday 1 April – The Who play ‘Tommy’

Sunday 2 April – Pet Shop Boys with Johnny Marr and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra