Stereophonics open up about death of late drummer Stuart Cable

"People make judgements or calls on what happened when they don't really know the backstory"

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has opened up about the death of late drummer, Stuart Cable – revealing that there’s a song about him on their upcoming new album.

The band are set to release their new album ‘Scream Above The Sounds‘ on November 3, featuring the track ‘Before Anyone Knew Our Name’ which deals with the loss of Cable, who died in 2010 at the age of 40.

“That’s a reflection of losing Stuart Cable,” Jones told Radio X. “I think, you know, Stuart left the band and we were still friends for seven years. And then he passed away tragically, and of course people have opinions about what happened and all this sort of stuff. We kept it very private because we were like brothers and we didn’t want to dish any dirt.”

He added: “And I guess a lot of the point of the song also is, you know, Stuart and I lived seven doors apart all our lives, and from the age of 12 I was in a band with him. So we were trying to be the people we became for a long time, before anybody knew who we were. So there’s a lot of history there before we even had a record deal. People forget that sometimes. There’s a lot of history there and sometimes people make judgements or calls on what happened when they don’t really know the backstory.”

Cable played with Stereophonics between 1992 and 2003. The drummer and broadcaster died on June 7 in 2010 after choking on his vomit in his sleep.

“It’s a pretty big sounding record, as in it’s pretty anthemic,” frontman Kelly Jones told NME about thenew album. “It’s got a lot of different sounds, it’s a very contemporary-sounding record. It sounds like us doing whatever it is we do in our 20th year. I dunno, there are ten songs on the album and they all sound different from each other, it’s just exciting to bring out some new music and play some new music.”

Speaking of the album’s lyrics, he added: “The climate of the world is very upside down right now, it’s all a bit bonkers, [so] I try to write through my own experiences of it. I’m a very observational kind of writer. I write from the people’s point of view: the working classes.” “If it’s politics involved in my songs, then it’s usually written through the perspective of a person, often myself, as opposed to literally talking about the powers that be. I’ve got the ‘people on the street view’ on things which is how I live my life really.”

Stereophonics’ tour

The band’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

FEBRUARY

FRI 23 – ABERDEEN AECC ARENA

SAT 24 – GLASGOW THE SSE HYDRO

MON 26 – NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA

TUE 27 – BRIGHTON CENTRE

MARCH

THU 1 – BIRMINGHAM GENTING ARENA

FRI 2 – LONDON THE SSE ARENA WEMBLEY

MON 5 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

TUE 6 – CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA

WED 7 – CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA

FRI 9 – MANCHESTER ARENA

SAT 10 – LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA

MON 12 – NEWCASTLE METRO RADIO ARENA