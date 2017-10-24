Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones: ‘I dreamt about Stuart Cable for years’

The band tell us about honouring their late drummer on new song 'Before Anyone Knew Our Name'

Stereophonics have opened up about their friendship with late drummer Stuart Cable – and how it inspired new song ‘Before Anyone Knew Our Name’. Watch our video interview with the band above.

Cable played with Stereophonics between 1992 and 2003, before the drummer and broadcaster died tragically on June 7 in 2010. Now, seven years after his passing, the band have paid tribute to Cable and looked back on his life on a new song from upcoming album ‘Scream Above The Sounds‘.

“He died in 2010, he was out of the band in 2003, we were all mates by 2004,” frontman Kelly Jones told NME. “Right up to that point we were all very close. We’d go out and see the rugby, have a few beers and all that. We were going to meet him the day before he died actually at my uncle’s funeral. When he died, he was like a brother to me and Richard, obviously.

“I lived seven doors from him, we did our first at 12 when he was about 15. We used to push our gear up and down the street on a trolley because we couldn’t drive. We did our first gig and they chucked us out because we were too young to drink. Richard joined the band a few years later after Stuart had been in a few glam bands. ‘King Catwalk’ – that was a good name for a band! Big hair, big noise.”

After years of coming to terms with Cable’s death, inspiration then suddenly came to Jones. While he was concerned that the subject may have been ‘too personal’ to put on record, he believes that “it was obviously meant to come out in some way or other”.

“For me, I thought about Stuart every day because he was a big part of the band,” Jones continued. “When I go on stage, the songs bring back a lot of memories. I pretty much dreamt about him every night for fucking years. He was always popping up in my dreams and stuff. One day, I was in the house and listening to some music and I just had this really overbearing feeling of the whole thing really. I don’t know where it came from – it was very sudden.

Jones added: “It was an experience for me, I guess – I was very vulnerable. It was very personal and I wasn’t very keen about putting it on the record because it’s probably too personal. The boys heard it, the managers heard it, the booking agents heard it; they all knew Stuart and they all felt it should be part of the record.”

Check back at NME soon for much more of our interview with Stereophonics