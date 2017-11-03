Watch Stereophonics fans chant for late drummer Stuart Cable during Cardiff gig
Cable, who passed away in 2010, was honoured during the band's intimate show in the Welsh capital last night (November 2)
Stereophonics fans paid tribute to Stuart Cable during their gig in Cardiff last night (November 2) by chanting the late drummer’s name – watch fan-shot footage of the tribute below.
Fans who attended Stereophonics’ intimate show at the Cardiff University Great Hall yesterday chanted the name of Cable – who passed away in June 2010 – following frontman Kelly Jones’ debut live performance of ‘Before Anyone Knew Our Name’, which Jones wrote in Cable’s memory.
Prior to performing the track – which features on Stereophonics’ latest album, ‘Scream Above The Sounds’ – Jones told the audience “I’ve never done this one”. He then performed the song with only himself on piano as accompaniment.
At the end of the performance of the song, Stereophonics fans began chanting “There’s only one Stuart Cable” as Jones was joined by his bandmates on stage – watch the moment below, via Radio X.
Speaking to NME about the song and the impact of Cable’s death, Jones said: “For me, I thought about Stuart every day because he was a big part of the band. When I go on stage, the songs bring back a lot of memories. I pretty much dreamt about him every night for fucking years. He was always popping up in my dreams and stuff. One day, I was in the house and listening to some music and I just had this really overbearing feeling of the whole thing really. I don’t know where it came from – it was very sudden.”
Jones added: “It was an experience for me, I guess – I was very vulnerable. It was very personal and I wasn’t very keen about putting it on the record because it’s probably too personal. The boys heard it, the managers heard it, the booking agents heard it; they all knew Stuart and they all felt it should be part of the record.”
Stereophonics announced two huge stadium shows for next summer this week – see their full UK and Ireland tour itinerary for 2018 below. Buy tickets to the tour here.
February 2018
23 – AECC BHGE Arena, Aberdeen
24 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow
26 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
27 – Centre, Brighton
March 2018
1 – Genting Arena, Birmingham
2 – SSE Arena, Wembley
3 – SSE Arena, Wembley
5 – BIC, Bournemouth
6 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
7 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
9 – Arena, Manchester
10 – first direct Arena, Leeds
12 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne
15 – SSE Arena, Belfast
16 – 3Arena, Dublin
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
June 2018
2 – Racecourse, Wrexham
9 – Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff