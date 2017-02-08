Stereophonics, Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines and more for Y Not Festival 2017

Slaves, Jake Bugg, Feeder, Clean Bandit and more will also perform

Stereophonics, Two Door Cinema Club and The Vaccines have been confirmed to headline the massive line-up for this summer’s Y Not Festival.

Also on the bill for the ever-growing Derbyshire bash are Clean Bandit, Jake Bugg, Slaves, Maximo Park, Feeder, Nothing But Thieves, Example & DJ Wire, Twin Atlantic, The Hunna, Cast, Sundara Karma, Kate Nash, Palace, Cabbage, Fickle Friends, Pulled Apart By Horses, Tom Grennan, Jaws, Beans on Toast, Tigercub, Muncie Girls, Banfi, Crows, King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys, Everly Pregnant Brothers, and Trash.

“We are immensely proud of this year’s line up,” said festival director Simon Mawbey. “We’ve worked really hard to secure the very best acts – bands and artists we personally love.”

Stereophonics are expected to perform new material alongside their catalogue of classics, having recently confirmed that their tenth album was finished. The Vaccines have have also been hard at work on their new ‘more energetic’ album.

“It sort of builds on the musicality of ‘English Graffiti’, but I think there’s a lot more of spirit and energy from ‘What Did You Expect…’,” frontman Justin Young told NME. “We’re in the studio every day playing together, so it feels a lot more like a band again, which maybe English Graffiti stopped slightly. I guess it replenishes some of that spirit and that energy of the first record.”

Y Not Festival takes place from 27-30 July at Pikehall in thE Peak District, Derbyshire. Tickets are on sale now and available here.