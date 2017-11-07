Stereophonics: ‘We’re waiting on the offer to headline Glastonbury and Reading again’

"It's fucking due, isn't it?"

Stereophonics have spoken of their desire to return to Reading, Leeds and Glastonbury to headline again. Watch our video interview with the band above.

The band, who are currently celebrating their latest album ‘Scream Above The Sounds’ landing at No.2, continue to sell out tours of arenas and stadiums. Having last headlined Glastonbury in 2002 and Reading & Leeds in 2000, the band say that they would welcome the opportunity to top the bill at the festivals once again.

“We headlined Reading in 1999, then we did the Saturday at Glastonbury on the Pyramid in 2002 I think,” frontman Kelly Jones told NME. “We’d done it about three times prior to that leading up to that spot at both of those festivals. Then the festivals change hands and they change things along the way. The records change obviously.

“Reading went really heavy, then it came back. The offers come and go for different ones. It was V Festival that was more suited to whatever the demographic was at the time, but we haven’t had any offers for the Glastonbury thing for a while. Up until the last few years I don’t think people were allowed to do it more than once, then Coldplay did a couple of times then Muse. All of a sudden, you’re like ‘oh, that is possible’. So, we’re waiting for the offer.”

More than anything, the band say that they would love to headline Glasto again as their memory of last time is a little hazy.

“I’d like to do Glastonbury again, definitely,” Jones continued. “I’d like to do it again because I can’t fucking remember the last time we did it. The first time we ever played the stage sunk in the mud, the second time we were on before Robbie Williams when he did the big ‘Angels’ thing, and then [after] the third time when we headlined, somebody showed be the footage and I was very impressed how far the crowd went back – but I can’t remember it. It wasn’t through being pissed. Well, maybe it was a little bit – but it was a very big moment.”

Bassist Richard Jones agreed: “Sometimes when you do the big stages, you have this kind of out-of-body experience. If you don’t live in that moment, then you can quite easily forget those memories. We were doing Reading & Leeds the same year, we were headlining this, that and the other, we were flying all over the world, it all just gets mashed into one thing.”

While noting that Glastonbury is taking a fallow year in 2009, Jones added that “It’s fucking due, isn’t it? Get that out there. Fuckin’ hell – the tour has sold more than the audience for fuck’s sake.”

The initial acts on the line-up for Reading & Leeds 2018 are expected to be announced in the months ahead.

