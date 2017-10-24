Steve Aoki announces massive UK tour for 2018

He's heading back to Blighty...

American DJ Steve Aoki has announced that he is returning to the UK early next year for a massive tour that will see him kicking off proceedings with a show at O2 Academy Brixton.

After playing the historic London venue on Friday January 26, he’ll then head to Manchester Academy a day later before the tour continues for three more consecutive nights.

The dates are as below and tickets go on sale from 10am on October 27. You can buy them here.

Fri January 26 2018 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Sat January 27 2018 – MANCHESTER Academy

Sun January 28 2018 – CARDIFF University Great Hall

Mon January 29 2018 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Tue January 30 2018 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Meanwhile, Aoki recently released a new remix called Darker Than The Light That Never Bleeds, which is a tribute to his late friend, Chester Bennington.

The track sees Aoki combining Darker Than Blood and The Light That Never Comes, two of the songs Aoki and Linkin Park created together prior to the singer’s death earlier this year.

In 2016, he also joined forces with One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson for ‘Just Hold On’, the debut solo effort from the boyband star.

The track peaked at Number 2 in the official charts before staying in the top 10 for 4 weeks.