Steve Earle calls Noel Gallagher ‘the most overrated songwriter ever’

Steve Earle has dismissed Noel Gallagher‘s songwriting skills, suggesting Oasis scored enormous success because they “behaved badly”.

The revered country singer-songwriter said in a new interview that he rates the songwriting of Blur‘s Damon Albarn much more highly.

“I dislike Man City because it is Oasis’s club,” Earle told The Guardian. “Noel Gallagher is the most overrated songwriter in the whole history of pop music. They were perfect for the Brit press because they behaved badly and got all the attention. Blur were really great. That guy Damon Albarn is a real fuckin’ songwriter.”

Noel Gallagher wrote nearly all of Oasis’s biggest hits, including ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Some Might Say’, ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ and ‘Live Forever’. He recently donated his songwriting royalties from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to the Manchester terror attack relief fund after Ariana Grande performed the track with Coldplay at her One Love Manchester benefit concert.

During the interview, Steve Earle also criticised most of today’s male country singers, saying: “The best stuff coming out of Nashville is all by women except for Chris Stapleton. He’s great. The guys just wanna sing about getting fucked up. They’re just doing hip-hop for people who are afraid of black people. I like the new Kendrick Lamar record, so I’ll just listen to that.”