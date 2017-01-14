Steve Jones discusses possibility of another Sex Pistols reunion

The punk band's guitarist has had his say on the likelihood of another Sex Pistols revival

Steve Jones has said that another Sex Pistols reunion is unlikely, unless the band were offered “Rolling Stones money.”

The legendary punk band originally split in 1978 after frontman Johnny Rotten left the band. Bassist Sid Vicious died the year after, but the Sex Pistols have since reformed on three separate occasions: 1996-2001, 2002-2003 and most recently from 2007-8.

Jones, who played guitar in the band, has spoken about the possibility of a future reunion in a new interview, but confirmed that the likelihood of any Sex Pistols return seemed slim – especially as he and Rotten no longer talk, despite both living in LA.

“There is no friendship,” Jones told Rolling Stone. “He lives in L.A., I live in L.A., but we just don’t talk. I think the last time I spoke to him was 2008 when we did a tour of Europe. I have no desire to speak to him and he has no desire to speak to me. That’s totally fine. I wish him all the best. I’ve got no resentment toward him. It’s just our marriage went wrong and we got divorced. You don’t want to speak to your ex-wife, do you?”

Getty/WireImage

Asked if that sentiment meant that there would never be another Sex Pistols reunion, Jones said: “Not for the amount of money we make when we do reunions. If we were making Rolling Stones money, that would be different.”

Jones’ words echo that of original bassist Glen Matlock, who told NME back in November that another Sex Pistols reunion was unlikely.

“We’re all old now,” Matlock said. “We’re all in our 60s, I was the last one to turn 60. I think the apple drops down to the young guys.”