Steve Perry to perform with Journey for first time in 26 years

At the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Steve Perry will reportedly perform with Journey for the first time in 26 years at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame tonight (April 7).

Perry was the classic rock outfit’s frontman during their most successful period from 1978–1998. He sang on their biggest hit ‘Don’t Stop Believin” and last performed with them in 1991.

With Journey set to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame, along with Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, and Tupac Shakur, TMZ reports that Perry will join Journey live at this evening’s event, although representatives of both the singer and the band claim to not know anything about the plans.

Last year saw NWA, Cheap Trick, Chicago, Deep Purple and Steve Miller all inducted. NWA’s induction proved controversial in some circles with Kiss frontman Gene Simmons hitting out at the decision to induct a rap act.

The longlist of 2017 nominees this year also included Chic, Depeche Mode, Jane’s Addiction, Janet Jackson, Kraftwerk and MC5 before they were cut down to the final inductees.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam recently invited all five of their drummers to their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.