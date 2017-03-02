Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler “didn’t get” ‘Spinal Tap’

The iconic 1984 mockumentary hilariously sent up the culture around '80s rock music

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has revealed that frontman Steven Tyler “didn’t get” This Is Spinal Tap when he saw it for the first time.

The classic 1984 mockumentary, which was co-written and directed by Rob Reiner, followed the trials and tribulations of the semi-fictional band Spinal Tap, who comprised of the film’s co-writers Christopher Guest (who played Nigel Tufnel), Michael McKean (David St. Hubbins) and Harry Shearer (Derek Smalls).

However, it appears that Tyler didn’t respond positively to the film when he saw it for the first time. Speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock, Perry recalled that he’d recommended This Is Spinal Tap to his bandmate as he’d found it “brilliant – even then, we had [experienced the events of the film] six times!”

But Tyler didn’t see the funny side of the film when he went with Perry and his wife to see the film at the cinema.

“[He was] squirming and squirming, and he did not laugh the whole time,” Perry said. “It was like he took the band’s side on everything. It was like he did not — he didn’t get it. He got indignant. And it was, like, I couldn’t believe it. So, my wife and I were cracking up — and we’re watching Steven.”

