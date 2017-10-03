Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler issues update about his health

Singer denies that he recently suffered a seizure

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has offered fans an update on his health after his band were forced to cancel dates of their ‘farewell’ tour last month amid reports that the singer had suffered a seizure.

In September, Aerosmith confirmed that four South American shows were cancelled due to Tyler’s ill health, citing at the time “unexpected medical issues”. It was later claimed that Tyler had suffered a seizure following the band’s concert in Sao Paulo.

Now, in a statement posted to his band’s official website, Tyler has denied that he had a seizure.

“It breaks my heart to have left this tour early. The band has never played better,” he wrote, going on to reveal that he had returned to the US to undergo an unspecified procedure.

“I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure,” Tyler stated. “I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the States could perform.”

Tyler had previously released a statement, saying that he was “not in a life-threatening condition” but that he needed “to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances.”

Aerosmith are currently in the midst of a world tour, which is set to be their last.