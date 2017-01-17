Stevie Nicks is reluctant to record new material

Nicks feels that "people aren't willing to pay for artists' work"

Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks has revealed that she is reluctant to record new material as she feels “people aren’t willing to pay for artists’ work”.

Nicks last released solo material in 2011, with the album ‘In Your Dreams’, while her band, Fleetwood Mac, last released an album in 2003.

Speaking to London’s Evening Standard, Nicks commented: “I don’t write as many songs anymore because with the Internet, the way that kids listen to music, all the streaming, and the fact that if they’re very savvy, if they want to get it and not pay for it, they can.”

She continued; “It goes against the grain of our whole belief in, ‘You write a song, you record it, and you put it out there and people should buy it’.”

“We realise it’s not our world anymore and the younger kids don’t look at it like they’re taking from us… we don’t have the impetus to write 20 songs because we know that unless you’re under 20 you’re not going to sell many records,” she added.

Nicks also commented on another Fleetwood Mac album, stating that the band would prefer to tour. “Would you rather spend a year in the studio or get back on the road? I think that the band would choose to tour,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are working on a new album of duets, it has been reported.

The upcoming duets album will also feature Mick Fleetwood and John McVie but won’t come under the Fleetwood Mac banner.

“I’ve been sending Lindsey demos in their very raw form, and he’s been doing his Lindsey magic on them, which I love,” McVie told the LA Times.

“It made sense to me with what she had given me and what I done with it. But we still didn’t know how it was going to play out in the studio” Buckingham added.

He continued: “I loved doing it, because it’s something that I haven’t had a chance to do for Stevie as much as I did in the past.”

The album is currently scheduled for a May release.