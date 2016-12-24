Stevie Wonder gets Detroit street named after him

The musician said he "never imagined in my lifetime" it would happen

Stevie Wonder has had a street named after him in his hometown of Detroit.

The 66-year-old musician was present at a ceremony earlier this week to celebrate Milwaukee Avenue being renamed Stevie Wonder Boulevard.

“I want to thank everyone who has made it possible for me to have a street named after myself, made it possible to walk to this place of having a Stevie Wonder Avenue,” he said ahead of a Q&A session.

Asked what it meant to have a street that he grew up on named after him, he said: “Obviously it’s an amazing feeling – unbelievable to say the least. I never imagined in my lifetime it would happen. I suppose many things in my lifetime I didn’t imagine would happen. I’m just very, very thankful.”

Detroit News – Q&A with Motown legend Stevie Wonder…. | Facebook Q&A with Motown legend Stevie Wonder. Milwaukee Avenue is being renamed for the Motown legend.

Another question aimed at him was how he felt as the US prepares to enter the Trump era. “I think, honestly, we have a choice, Wonder replied. “Our choice is to do good by each other or do bad by each other. To do good for each other or do bad for each other. I think the President-elect has a decision he has to make.

“It’s a great thing to say we’re going to make America great again. Really, America has always been great. We just have to make it greater. That takes the coming together of all people. There is a lesson that has been shown by President Barack Obama that says we have to come together and work together and be together as united people of this nation.”

He also sang a short burst of his song ‘You Are The Sunshine Of My Life’ as he spoke to more than 400 people.

Watch Wonder answer questions about Detroit, the street naming and his career above, via Pitchfork.