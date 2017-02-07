Stevie Wonder jokes that he’s going to ‘reveal the truth’ about his sight

He also claims he has flown planes

Stevie Wonder has joked that he will “reveal the truth” about his sight this year.

The legendary singer, who lost his sight shortly after birth, has long been the subject of a conspiracy theory that he’s not actually blind.

Wonder was recently stopped by TMZ and asked whether he would ever star in a reality TV show. His response was that it would be “too invasive”.

He went on to claim that he has flown planes twice before and actually landed one. The TMZ reporter then joked that Wonder might one day come out and say he can actually see, leading Wonder to say (most likely in jest): “This year, I will reveal the truth”.

Watch in the video below:

Last month, footage emerged of Stevie Wonder surprising a busker by joining in a rendition of ‘Superstitution’. Grayson Erhard was performing at the Anaheim Marriott during the National Association of Music Merchant conference when Wonder walked into the hotel lobby. He then duetted with Erhard on his famous hit. Wonder later dedicated the performance to the women’s march on Washington.

Meanwhile,Wonder also recently serenaded former First Lady Michelle Obama with his 1969 classic ‘My Cherie Amour’, changing the lyrics to ‘My Michelle Amour’, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.