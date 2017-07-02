Stewart Lee discusses Glastonbury: ‘Tories should not be at rock festivals’

The comedian has shared his thoughts on Jeremy Corbyn's appearance at the festival last weekend

Stewart Lee has shared his thoughts on the evolution of Glastonbury Festival, as well as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s appearance on the festival’s main Pyramid stage last weekend.

Writing in The Guardian, the comedian sarcastically retorts to those who have criticised the politician’s appearance, calling Nigel Farage “a stateless Twitter golem” in the process. “Suddenly cross Conservative commentators nationwide all knew what the Glastonbury CND festival was supposed to be,” Lee writes, “and who should be allowed to be on there, despite never having expressed any interest in attending it ever, because it obviously isn’t for Daily Telegraph readers, bastards, and people who hate humanity.

“Tories like [David] Cameron and [Jeremy] Clarkson should not be at rock festivals,” he continues. “If two such turds had turned up at Glastonbury in the 80s they would both have been fatally stuffed face-first into a deep trench latrine by hordes of psilocybe-crazed convoy dwellers, the sound of Black Uhuru’s Youth of Eglington growing ever more faint as their fat pink ears filled with festival-goer faeces.

“You! You awful people! You cannot have our festivals! You have taken everything else! Our health service! Our libraries! Our very air! Even our future! Leave us our filthy fields! We will always have Glastonbury! No pop music for you!”

Later in the piece, 49-year-old Lee talks of his many years attending Glastonbury as a performer, noting that the festival’s changing demographic meant “the Glastonbury CND festival came to feel to me like it was full of music I didn’t like any more, squares taking ironic pictures of themselves in front of Lionel Richie, and privileged young people wandering around eating expensive street food while looking at their phones and saying how funny they thought Hayseed Dixie were.”

Jeremy Corbyn became the unlikely hero of Glastonbury 2017 last weekend, with crowds chanting his name across the festival site before, during and after a huge appearance on the Pyramid Stage.

“This place in Glastonbury is truly wonderful,” he said as part of a speech. “I remember coming here as a child, being taken up to Glastonbury Tor by my mum and dad and I thought what a magical area this is because there’s something very special about it. It’s a place where people come together and they achieve things. We have a democracy because people lay down their lives so that we might get the right to vote. Because women laid down their lives so that women might get the right to vote at the time of the First World War. That determination of the collective won us all the principle of healthcare as a human right for all of us. Nothing was given from above by the elites and the powerful. It was only ever gained from below by the masses of people demanding something better, demanding their share of the wealth and the cake that is created.

“I want to see a world where there is real opportunity for everybody in our society. That means sharing the wealth out in every part of our country, and looking to global policies that actually share the wealth, not glory in the levels of justice and inequality, where the rich seem to get inexorably richer and the vast majority continually lose out. The desperately poor live on the margins of society which is basically known as the fourth world. Surely we can, as intelligent human beings, do things differently and do things better. And when we’re here today in Glastonbury, we’re doing things differently, we’re doing things better and we’re seeing that inspiration.”