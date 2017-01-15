Watch Sting and Chris Cornell perform songs by The Police and Soundgarden

The pair were performing at the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation’s ROCK4EB! event

Sting and Chris Cornell joined forces to perform songs by The Police and Soundgarden in Malibu last night (January 14).

The pair performed together at the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation’s ROCK4EB! event.

Introduced by Brad Pitt, they played a few songs including the Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take,’ Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun,’ and Audioslave’s ‘Like A Stone.’ You can see fan-filmed clips of the performances below.

Quel soirée! #chriscornell #sting #joesumner (Sting's son) #Rock for EB #epidermolysisbullosa A video posted by Vaitiare Hirshon (@vaitiarehirshon) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:41am PST

#Sting #👀 #chriscornell A video posted by Brian Bahreman (@bbahreman) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

#chriscornell #soundgarden #blackholesun #sting #benefit EB 💝 A video posted by Sonia Aline (@soniaaline) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:48pm PST

#ChrisCornell #audioslave A video posted by Brian Bahreman (@bbahreman) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:18pm PST

Sting shared a snap of himself, Cornell and Pitt on Twitter, captioning the image; “Honoured to participate in the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation’s ROCK4EB! event with these gentlemen”

In November last year, Sting played the first show at Bataclan as it reopened one year after the Paris terrorist attacks.

The venue issued a statement following the attacks, which saw 89 people killed on November 13, 2015, confirming they would eventually reopen. “It will reopen, no question about it,” the statement read. “Hearts will be heavy for a few months, a few years. But we will reopen. We will not surrender.”

Proceeds from the gig were donated to Life For Paris and 13onze15.

In a statement issued before the show, Sting said: “In reopening the Bataclan, we have two important tasks to reconcile. First, to remember and honour those who lost their lives in the attack a year ago, and second, to celebrate the life and the music that this historic theatre represents. In doing so, we hope to respect the memory as well as the life-affirming spirit of those who fell. We shall not forget them.”