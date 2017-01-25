Watch Sting cover David Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’ and ‘Lazarus’ at tribute show

Taken from Bowie's last album 'Blackstar'

The David Bowie tribute show landed in Los Angeles last night (January 24) at the Pellissier Building and Wiltern Theatre.

Sting performed at the event, alongside a lineup that included Corey Taylor, Gavin Rossdale, Joe Elliott, Perry Farrell, Angelo Moore, and others.

Sting covered ‘Blackstar’ and ‘Lazarus’ from Bowie’s final album ‘Black Star’ which was released on January 8, 2016 – Bowie passed away two days later on January 10. You can see footage of Sting’s performances below.

Meanwhile, it was announced today that David Bowie is to be honoured with a set of 10 Royal Mail tribute stamps.

Six of the stamps will feature images of Bowie album covers: ‘Hunky Dory’, ‘Aladdin Sane’, “Heroes”, ‘Let’s Dance’, ‘Earthling’ and ‘Blackstar’.

The remaining four stamps will feature images of Bowie performing live on different tours: 1972’s The Ziggy Stardust Tour, 1978’s The Stage Tour, 1983’s The Serious Moonlight Tour and 2004’s A Reality Tour.

The Beatles in 2010 and Pink Floyd in 2015 are the only previous music acts to be honoured with an entire “stamp issue” of this kind. Bowie is the first solo music artist to be honoured by Royal Mail in this way.

Royal Mail’s Philip Parker said in a statement: “For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers. Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”

The stamps will go on sale on March 14 but fans can pre-order now from the Royal Mail website.