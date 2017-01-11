Stone Foundation announce new album and unveil ‘Your Balloon Is Rising’ featuring Paul Weller

Weller produced their new album 'Street Rituals'

Stone Foundation are back, announcing their fourth album ‘Street Rituals’, produced by Paul Weller – who takes lead vocals on their new single ‘Your Balloon Is Rising’. Check it out on NME first below.

The band’s fourth LP contains 10 new tracks, with contributions also coming from William Bell and Bettye Lavette. A fittingly blissful and classic touch of majestic soul, lead single ‘Your Balloon Is Rising’ is the first taster of the record. The Jam turned solo icon Weller lends guitar, piano and vocal duties to the song, after personally contacting the band to be involved. After their started work, he then had a hand in every track on the album.

“Paul contacted us at the start of 2016 after hearing our last record,” said Stone Foundation’s Neil Jones. “He wanted to know if we’d like to get involved with a demo he’d been working on and we obviously grasped the opportunity with both hands. ‘The Limit of a Man’ was born out of those early exchanges and from that point onwards we never looked back”.

Bandmate Neil Sheasby added: “Paul pretty much joined the band for the recording sessions, playing guitar, piano and adding vocals to several songs as well as overseeing the production of the record.”

‘Street Rituals’ will be released on 31 March via 100% Records. That day also sees the band support Paul Weller at his upcoming Teenage Cancer Trust headline show at The Royal Albert Hall.