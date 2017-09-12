Stone Roses biographer John Robb discusses the future of the band

What's next after their alleged split?

The Stone Roses biographer John Robb has spoken out on the potential future of the band, following the Manchester legends’ alleged split back in June.

Earlier this year, rumours began to circulate that the band’s show in Glasgow would be their last, before comments made by Brown during the gig seemed to confirm that the band had come to an end once again.

Now, after a period of radio silence from the band and rumours that frontman Ian Brown is working on a new solo album, Roses’ biographer, journalist and musician John Robb has revealed what he makes of the supposed split.

“It’s not official 100% confirmed that they’ve stopped, but it looks like they have, doesn’t it?” Robb told NME. “The thing about those guys, is that nothing is ever certain with The Stone Roses. That’s one of the things that made them such an interesting band.

“I love Manic Street Preachers, but there’s a certainty to them. That’s not a criticism of them, just that you know they’ll all be in the Manics for the rest of their lives. The thing about The Roses, is that from day one that band could have combusted at any moment. Their brilliance is so fleeting and hard to grasp, that it disappears. They get it in their hands, then they just let it go again.”

He added: “When they did grab it, god it was amazing. Last year when they played Manchester, it was just magical. They’re just such a fantastic and powerful band.”

Robb also mourns the fact that the third album never came to be, putting it down to the Roses’ “quicksilver quality of fleeting brilliance”.

“To me, the greatest tragedy is that if they have stopped, Reni will only have recorded a few albums in his life,” Robb continued. “I wanted a full documentation of his drumming. Those records are far more than anyone else is going to do, but I think it’s kind of sad that he’s not made a full record since ‘The Second Coming’ and may never do again. I’m sure he doesn’t care, he’s got all the money in the bank. I just don’t like seeing good talent go to waste, because he’s still one of the greatest drummers I’ve ever seen.

“Between the four of them, there was a great third album in them. If they could have just made a record without caring about the pressure of expectation or commercial expectation. If they could have just jammed for 45 minutes, it would have been a great record. It was a wasted opportunity, but as Ian Brown said, at least it happened. No one ever thought that would happen again.”

John Robb is the author of ‘The Stone Roses and the Resurrection of British Pop‘. Having written for number music publications for decades, he is now the editor of Louder Than War. He is currently on tour with his band The Membranes. For more information, visit here.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher also recently voiced his desire to form a supergroup with The Stone Roses and Richard Ashcroft.

“Anyone that would be in a supergroup or that would have anything to do with a supergroup are all solo,” said Gallagher. “There’s far too many solo stars out there for my liking and not enough bands. I’m doing this cause I have to. I’d much prefer to be in a band.

Liam added: “The ideal ones would be the guys out of The Stone Roses. I think they just split up, so that would be good. [Richard] Ashcroft would be good. There’s a lot of people out there, but the majority of them are all doing their own thing. But, if they want to do one, give us a shout. I’ll do it.”