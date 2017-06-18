A sea of bucket hats and flares hit the capital

The Stone Roses played their first London gig in four years last night (June 17) for a crowd of 90,000 at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

The Manchester legends’ most recent gigs in the capital had been at Finsbury Park, where they played twice in June 2013.

Despite frontman Ian Brown’s request last year that fans stop using flares –”we can’t breathe for the flares,” he told the crowd at the band’s Etihad Stadium shows in Manchester in June 2016 – the London crowd was full of them well before the band took the stage, and continued to use them throughout the show.

Support came from Blossoms, The G-O-D and Sleaford Mods, the latter of whom praised the Roses’ performance as “fuckin majestic”.

The Roses played a career-spanning set, dropping their 2016 single ‘All For One’ into the setlist alongside the classics, but they did not play their most recent single ‘Beautiful Thing’, which a year on from its release has still not received its live debut.

See reactions and clips from the gig below, along with a full setlist.

Wembley stadium Stone Roses so excited … 🌹 @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

The Stone Roses played:

I Wanna Be Adored Elephant Stone Sally Cinnamon Mersey Paradise (Song For My) Sugar Spun Sister Where Angels Play Shoot You Down Waterfall Don’t Stop Begging You Elizabeth My Dear Fools Gold All for One Love Spreads Made of Stone She Bangs the Drums Breaking into Heaven This is the One I Am the Resurrection

The Manchester band’s tour continues on Tuesday in Leeds and then Glasgow. See full details below:

First Direct Arena, Leeds (June 20, 21)

Hampden Park National Stadium, Glasgow (24)