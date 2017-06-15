This weekend sees The Stone Roses make their London return with a massive gig at Wembley Stadium. Check out stage times and the weather forecast below.

The Manc music veterans will be playing the iconic venue on Saturday June 17 with support acts The G-O-D, Sleaford Mods and Blossoms.

Support acts and stage times:

6pm: The G-O-D

6.35pm: Sleaford Mods

7.30pm Blossoms

8.45pm: The Stone Roses

11pm Curfew

London weather forecast:

Light cloud and temperatures of 26°C in the late afternoon before the sky clears for sunny intervals and a clear night sky, with an evening temperature of 22°C.

The band played four nights at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium last summer. Former Manchester United star David Beckham attended one of the gigs, prompting the band to dedicate ‘This Is The One’ to him . The footballer’s reaction was filmed and later posted to his Instagram account. Beckham then picked a Stone Roses song during his appearance on Desert Island Discs at the end of last year.

The band’s upcoming UK tour dates are below:

JUNE

London Wembley Stadium (17)

Leeds First Direct Arena (20, 21)

Glasgow Hampden Park (24)