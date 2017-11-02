Stone Temple Pilots announce first show since Chester Bennington’s death

The band are expected to reveal their new lead singer.

Stone Temple Pilots have announced their first live show since former frontman Chester Bennington’s death.

According to Blabbermouth, the band will play The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California on November 14.

Attendees to the free show will be chosen at random today, following an email which went out to SiriusXM subscribers.

It will be their first show with their as yet unannounced new lead singer.

The band’s original frontman Scott Weiland was found dead on his tour bus in December 2015, with a toxicology report attributing it partially to drug use, as well as to cardiovascular disease and asthma.

The band paid an emotional tribute to the singer a year after his passing, describing how they “miss” the singer and “often think of you and are reminded of you daily with many memories”.

He would have turned 50 on October 27.

Late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington had been recording and touring with the band since 2013, after their tumultous relationship with Weiland caused them to need a new singer.

However, he left the group to concentrate on Linkin Park in November 2015, and the band began open auditions to find a replacement. They played their last show with him in May 2016.

Bennington died by suicide in July, aged 41. Read NME’s obituary to the singer here.

