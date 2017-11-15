Gutt was a former 'X Factor' contestant.

Stone Temple Pilots have revealed their new singer to be Jeff Gutt following the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington. The band have shared their newest single ‘Meadow’.

The band’s original frontman Scott Weiland was found dead on his tour bus in December 2015, with a toxicology report attributing it partially to drug use, as well as to cardiovascular disease and asthma.

Vocalist Chester Bennington fronted Stone Temple Pilots between 2013 and 2015 but left to focus on his work with Linkin Park. The band have found their new vocalist in Jeff Gutt, former vocalist of nu-metal band Dry Cell and two-time contestant on ‘The X Factor’.

The band released their first single with Gutt today. The track will appear on the band’s new album which is due out next spring. Listen to ‘Meadow’ below.

Meadow by stpsoundcloud Get “Meadow” now: https://rh-ino.co/stpnmlmp

As Pitchfork reports,, Stone Temple Pilots’ Dean DeLeo said of Gutt: “We wanted someone who would not only do our earlier songs justice, but would also write new songs and carve out a different path forward with us. It took some time, but we found our guy”.

Meanwhile, the band played their first live show since the death of Bennington last night (December 14). Stone Temple Pilots fans in West Hollywood got their first taste of the band with Jeff Gutt on vocals.