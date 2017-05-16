Stormzy donates £9,000 to help UK student attend Harvard

Oxford University student Fiona Asiedu needed to raise £12,000 through her crowdfunding campaign to attend the college.



Stormzy has donated £9,000 to a London student’s Harvard crowdfunding campaign, allowing her to attend the college.

Oxford student Fiona Asiedu launched the campaign after she was offered a place on a Master’s course in Human Development and Psychology at Harvard Graduate School of Education.

She needed to raise £12,000 to embark on the course, due to start this August. Stormzy became aware of the campaign after a friend of Asiedu’s tweeted him, which you can see below.

Stormzy’s representative later confirmed that he did indeed donate £9,000, allowing Asiedu to attend the course this summer.

Asiedu’s friend later thanked the rapper on twitter, offering to take him out for Nando’s as a thanks. Asiedu also tweeted Stormzy herself, saying that he had changed her life.

The total cost of the nine-month course at Harvard is £59,000. Thanks to an external scholarship and a grant, Asiedu was able to raise the rest of the funds.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park have shared the video for their Stormzy and Pusha T collaboration ‘Good Goodbye’.

The song features on the nu-metal band’s upcoming sixth album ‘One More Light’, which is out on May 19.

Both Stormzy and Pusha appear in the clip, as well as former basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“We like Stormzy and we think that he’s dope,” frontman Chester Bennington recently said. “Little did we know that, he was about to take over the world.”

Of how the collaboration came about, he explained: “It required us reaching out saying ‘Hey, we like Stormzy, here’s a track if you would like to participate on it, that would be awesome.’ Apparently he was like, ‘Yeah.’ That wasn’t that difficult, but we knew of Stormzy and that’s why we reached out to him.”

The band have also said that they are fans of grime, citing artists like Stormzy, Skepta and Giggs. They explained that they’ve been watching and listening from afar, but said they had underestimated the demand for grime in the UK.