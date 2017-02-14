Stormzy accuses police of kicking his front door down ‘because they thought he was a burglar’

'Apparently I'm a burglar who burgles his own home'

Stormzy has spoken out online after police reportedly kicked his front door through in the belief that he was a burglar.

The grime star said that he was awoken the sound of police ‘destroying’ the front door of his Chelsea home, and then called for them to pay for damages.

“Woke up to Feds destroying my front door coz apparently I’m burglar who burgles his own home,” he wrote on Twitter. “@MetPolice need your bank details still.”

His followers then responded then responded in shock:

The Metropolitan Police were unable to provide NME with a response.

Meanwhile, Stormzy is gearing up to release his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer‘ – before heading out on a massive UK headline tour.

The album is due for release on 24 February and will see Stormzy call at 16 shows across the UK and Ireland – culminating in two massive nights at the O2 Academy Brixton.

“This is the moment that I have been waiting for my whole life,” said Stormzy. “I am now ready to certify my position as a credible artist and someone who is here for the long run.”

Full dates are below. Tickets are on sale now.

Wed March 29 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia

Thu March 30 2017 – BELFAST Limelight

Sun April 02 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Mon April 03 2017 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Wed April 05 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Thu April 06 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Fri April 07 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy

Sat April 08 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Tue April 11 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Wed April 12 2017 – NORWICH UEA

Thu April 27 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Fri April 28 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Sat April 29 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sun April 30 2017 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

Tue May 02 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Wed May 03 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton