Stormzy accuses police of kicking his front door down ‘because they thought he was a burglar’

'Apparently I'm a burglar who burgles his own home'

Stormzy has spoken out online after police reportedly kicked his front door through in the belief that he was a burglar.

The grime star said that he was awoken the sound of police ‘destroying’ the front door of his Chelsea home, and then called for them to pay for damages.

β€œWoke up to Feds destroying my front door coz apparently I’m burglar who burgles his own home,” he wrote on Twitter. β€œ@MetPolice need your bank details still.”

His followers then responded then responded in shock:

The Metropolitan Police were unable to provide NME with a response.

Meanwhile, Stormzy is gearing up to release his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer‘ – before heading out on a massive UK headline tour.

The album is due for release on 24 February and will see Stormzy call at 16 shows across the UK and Ireland – culminating in two massive nights at the O2 Academy Brixton.

β€œThis is the moment that I have been waiting for my whole life,” said Stormzy. β€œI am now ready to certify my position as a credible artist and someone who is here for the long run.”

Full dates are below. Tickets are on sale now.

Wed March 29 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia

Thu March 30 2017 – BELFAST Limelight

Sun April 02 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Mon April 03 2017 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Wed April 05 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Thu April 06 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Fri April 07 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy

Sat April 08 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Tue April 11 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Wed April 12 2017 – NORWICH UEA

Thu April 27 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Fri April 28 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Sat April 29 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sun April 30 2017 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

Tue May 02 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Wed May 03 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton