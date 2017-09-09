Watch Stormzy ride around Oxford Street on a double-decker bus

He was also joined by the likes of Chipmunk and Mo Gilligan

Yesterday, Stormzy made a surprise appearance on London’s Oxford Street by riding around the area with fans in a double-decker bus featuring a large image of his face on the side.

The personalised bus ride was organised by JD Sports, in a move to promote the grime artist’s collaboration with adidas on the new EQT collection. See the JD/adidas bus below:

Stormzy was joined on the bus by the comedians Mo Gilligan and Michael Dapaah, alongside Chipmunk, who gave an impromptu performance.

Stormzy documented the day over Twitter, thanking fans for the “sick time” on the bus and showing their support.

The fans were keen to return the appreciation, pointing out that Stormzy “performed, had a free bar, brought us pizza, was chilling with us!”

The Oxford Street bus ride comes after a particularly successful week for Stormzy, that saw him win Most Played New Independent Act and Independent Album of the Year at the AIM Awards, and Best Solo Artist at the GQ Awards.

At the latter, he gave a statement calling Theresa May a “paigon”, which guests including Alastair Campbell misheard and tweeted as “pig”. The incident was then used in a BBC Daily Politics segment where contestants were asked to guess which word the artist had used out of options like “peng” and “mandem”. Stormzy criticised the show for stereotyping young black men, calling the episode “embarrassing”.