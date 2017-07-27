Stormzy and Sampha are bookies’ favourites to win Mercury Prize 2017

Ed Sheeran and The xx are close behind, though.

Stormzy and Sampha are early bookies’ favourites to win the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2017.

After the full nominations were announced earlier this morning (July 27), William Hill has both Stormzy and Sampha at 4/1 to win the prestigious annual prize, which recognises the best album from the United Kingdom and Ireland over the last year.

Ed Sheeran, The xx, Alt-J and Blossoms are all right behind at 6/1.

William Hill is currently offering odds of 8/1 on Loyle Carner, Kate Tempest and J Hus winning, with Glass Animals, Dinosaur and The Big Moon further behind at 10/1.

“Every album here could be a winner,” said Rupert Adams of William Hill, highlighting the closeness of the odds between the 12 shortlisted artists.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show will take place at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on Thursday, September 14. Many of the nominated acts are expected to perform on the night. Skepta won last year’s prize with his debut album ‘Konnichiwa’.

New judges on the panel this year include Marcus Mumford from Mumford and Sons, Lianne La Havas, Ella Eyre, and DJ and broadcaster MistaJam. Jamie Cullum and Jessie Ware also feature on the panel alongside broadcaster Clara Amfo and Jeff Smith, Head of Music at BBC 6 Music and Radio 2.