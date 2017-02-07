Stormzy announces huge UK tour

'Gang Signs And Prayers' is coming to a town near you

Stormzy has announced details of a mammoth UK tour. See full dates and ticket details below.

The ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ takes its name for the grime star’s forthcoming debut album, which is due for release on 24 February and will see Stormzy call at 16 shows across the UK and Ireland – culminating in two massive nights at the O2 Academy Brixton.

“This is the moment that I have been waiting for my whole life,” said Stormzy. “I am now ready to certify my position as a credible artist and someone who is here for the long run.”

Stormzy’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Thursday 2 February.

Wed March 29 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia

Thu March 30 2017 – BELFAST Limelight

Sun April 02 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Mon April 03 2017 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Wed April 05 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Thu April 06 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Fri April 07 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy

Sat April 08 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Tue April 11 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Wed April 12 2017 – NORWICH UEA

Thu April 27 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Fri April 28 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Sat April 29 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sun April 30 2017 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

Tue May 02 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Wed May 03 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

“So much has already happened and I’m still on album one,” he said at the time. “Maybe I should be on my second album now but I’m not, this is where I am. Most people’s first albums, they’re not talking about touring the world and winning awards. I was meant to still be in the ends with this one. So my album is a treasure in itself because it’s coming from such an unusual position as a debut.”

The tracklist for ‘Gang Signs And Prayer’ is:

First Things First

Cold

Bad Boys ft Ghetts and J Hus

Blinded By Your Grace Part 1

Big For Your Boots

Velvet

Mr Skeng

Cigarettes & Cush ft Kehlani

21 Gun Salute ft Wretch 32 Interlude

Blinded By Your Grace Part 2 ft MNEK

Return Of The Rucksack

100 Bags

Don’t Cry For Me ft Raleigh Ritchie

Crazy Titch Interlude

Shut Up

Lay Me Bare