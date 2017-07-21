"I've got to give you lot some advice".

Stormzy made a surprise appearance on Love Island last night, after the grime star previously admitted that he was a huge fan of the ITV show.

The South London MC even found himself courting controversy earlier this week when one of his tweets was used in a challenge that caused havoc on the dating show.

Now, he’s made an appearance on the show via video link, offering support to contestants Kem, Chris and Marcel ahead of a talent show which saw them rapping under the name ‘Run KMC’.

“So I’ve got to give you lot some advice for the talent show”, he told the three.

“Boys, you lot can’t have your phones in your hand. You lot just got to get out there and kill it. That’s it, that’s all I can say.”

Stormzy’s appearance came as former Blazing Squad member Marcel Somerville battles to win the show, after entering the house in June.

His appearance has been responsible for Blazin’ Squad streams soaring by 2500% on Spotify – and has also seen the East London group confirm plans to reunite and record new music.

Last month, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also proved to be an unlikely fan of the show – revealing who he wants to triumph ahead of next week’s final.