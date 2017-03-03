Stormzy beats Rag’n’Bone Man to UK number one in ‘closest chart battle in recent memory’

Grime MC is top of the UK albums chart
Stormzy has taken top spot in the UK Albums Chart this week, knocking Rag’n’Bone Man from number one in what has been labelled “one of the closest chart battles in recent memory”.
The grime MC’s acclaimed debut album ‘Gang Signs And Prayer’ beat the Brighton bluesman’s ‘Human’.
With combined chart sales of 69,000, Stormzy has also shifted more in his first week than albums from grime peers like Skepta’s ‘Konnichiwa’, Kano’s ‘Made in the Manor’ and Giggs’ ‘Landlord’.
Responding to the news, Stormzy has tweeted “we fucking done it”, adding: “The support you lot have shown this week has been like nothing I’ve ever seen. Grateful for every single one of you… not enough words… The way you all came together to make this happen. Mad mad mad mad mad”.
Stormzy recently opened up about his battles with depression, and how he hopes his music can help others to identify and seek help.
“For me, it was a realisation of how fragile we are as humans,” Stormzy told Channel 4 News. “In the most beautiful way possible. In the sense where I always saw myself as this strong person who just deals with life, I get on with it – and if something gets me low, I pick myself back up. That’s always been my philosophy. Even down to the point where one of my closest friends who was suffering from it, I used to dismiss him.
“It wasn’t a harsh way, I just just used to think ‘just be happy’, do you know what I mean? ‘Just pull it together’. That was a world that was so alien to me. I just used to think ‘you get up, march on’.
He continued: “So for it felt like on this album, if I didn’t address that, what I was going through… because even then I had another complex, where I thought ‘OK, I went though this – but I don’t even know if I want the world to know if I went through this. Like ‘yeah, it’s something that I went through, my friends know I went through it, my family knows I went through it, but the world doesn’t need to know that. What convinced me to talk about it was the fact that if there’s anyone out there going through it, I think to see that I went through it would help.”
Meanwhile, Stormzy’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.
Wed March 29 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia
Thu March 30 2017 – BELFAST Limelight
Sun April 02 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool
Mon April 03 2017 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester
Wed April 05 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow
Thu April 06 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle
Fri April 07 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy
Sat April 08 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds
Tue April 11 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham
Wed April 12 2017 – NORWICH UEA
Thu April 27 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth
Fri April 28 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol
Sat April 29 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City
Sun April 30 2017 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield
Tue May 02 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton
Wed May 03 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton